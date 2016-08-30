Puppies rescued after being found in dumpster

A litter of puppies are now in the safe care of a rescue group after being found in a dumpster.

Lake Blackshear Rescue president Glenda Cannon said the puppies were healthy when someone found them in a trash dumpster.

"A nice lady was dumping her trash and saw one come out, and then two, and then three and then four and five," Cannon said. "So, she brought them home and she has taken care of them."

The Lake Blackshear Dog Rescue in Cobb took the puppies to the veterinarian. Then, the group put out a Facebook post to help them find a new home.

So far, three dogs of the five dogs have been adopted. Cannon said vets think they are a bloodhound, bird dog mix.

Cannon said she's not sure how they got in the dumpster, but what she does know is how good it feels to help them find a family.

"Some have been out on the road, they've been emaciated, some just need really critical care," Cannon said. "That makes it all worthwhile."

To find out how you can help, contact Cannon at 229-376-6460 or find the Lake Blackshear Dog Rescue on Facebook.

