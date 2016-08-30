CHIP grant could help homeowners in unincorporated Dougherty Co.

Several communities in south Georgia have a CHIP grant but it's never been available to residents in unincorporated Dougherty County until now. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County homeowners will soon be able to apply for thousands of dollars of rehab work for their houses. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County homeowners will soon be able to apply for thousands of dollars of rehab work for their houses.

The CHIP grant, which stands for Community Home Improvement Program, is a state-funded program that gives money to low to moderate homeowners for needed repairs.

Several communities in south Georgia have a CHIP grant, including Albany, but it's never been available to residents in unincorporated Dougherty County until now.

"This is a new opportunity for unincorporated residents who have been interested for years in getting assistance with rehab opportunities for their homes provided for by this grant," said Albany Assistant Manager Michael McCoy.

$300,000 will be used exclusively for grants.

It could be a couple of months before the county begins taking applications.

WALB will let you know when they do.

For more information on the CHIP grant, visit the website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.