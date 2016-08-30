Brothers raise money for Sabal Trail legal fees

Two Mitchell County brothers that were ordered to pay nearly $50,000 in legal fees to Sabal Trail are reaching out for help on the internet.

Jeb Bell, who lost the eminent domain case, started a GoFundMe Page to help pay for the fees.

So far, more than twenty people have donated to the cause raising more than one thousand dollars.

Bell said he hopes the page will show people that they can speak out, if needed.

"People can stand united," Bell said. "People can come together over a cause to help protect the environment, help protect property rights, citizens' rights and things of that nature."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.