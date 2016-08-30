Cancer Ties donation hits close to home for WALB family

Stephen will be the 10th recipient of proceeds from the event that raises money each year to help a specific person pay for expensive cancer care. (Source: WALB)

A young man close to our hearts at WALB will be the beneficiary of the 10th annual Cancer Ties event.

Stephen Garner is the son of former WALB personality Ruthie Garner.

Stephen is now cancer-free after intense medical treatment, and he's working to regain his strength.

"People like to know where their money goes. So, when they come to one of our events for a single beneficiary, they know exactly where the money is going because nine times out of ten, that person is standing in the room at the event. If they are unable to be there, their family is there and that speaks to people," said Executive Director of Cancer Ties Carrie Hutchinson.

Both of Stephen's parents are also cancer survivors.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at the Hasan Temple.

Tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Harvest Moon, Merry Acres and Maebrey Market. For more information, contact Carrie Hutchinson at (229) 344-4992 or visit the Cancer Ties website.

