UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Baker Co. wreck

One person died in a wreck in Baker County Monday night.

Georgia State Patrol said Rufus Thornton, 66, of Colquitt died when he crashed into a tree around 10:15 p.m. on Highway 91 just south of Newton.

Officials originally reported that one person was killed and one person was injured in the single vehicle wreck. But GSP has confirmed that Thornton was the only person in the Dodge Ram.

Troopers said that he was driving too fast on a wet road and lost control of the vehicle.

