Man convicted of brutal Douglas murder

Victor Hodges will spend the rest of his life in prison

A Coffee County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for brutally murdering a home-bound woman.

Monday, a jury convicted Victor Hodges of killing Julie Mae Simpson during a robbery at her home on June 7, 2013.

Prosecutors say he savagely beat her with a stereo speaker and strangled her. Friends say Simpson rarely left her home because of health problems.

Hodges took the stand in his defense and admitted what DNA evidence proved, that he was in Simpson's home. He testified about his drug use and criminal history, but he claimed he did not kill Simpson.

The jury convicted him of murder, felony murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

.