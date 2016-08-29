New program at ASU helps students succeed in college

"Smart is the new cool" is a program that helps students set academic goals and achieve them to graduate in four years. (Source: WALB)

A workshop on Monday night at Albany State University was designed to make sure students who start college, finish college. (Source: WALB)

"Everyone wants to come here to feel accepted, you know, find their way throughout life. The best way to do it as a college student is through your knowledge. If you enhance your knowledge, opportunities open up world wide," said Lab Director Marcus Hines.

This workshop informed students about all the resources that are available to them on campus.

