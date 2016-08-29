Mother shoots daughter's boyfriend, won't face charges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother shoots daughter's boyfriend, won't face charges

A man died at a hospital after his girlfriend's mother shot him on Saturday. (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page) A man died at a hospital after his girlfriend's mother shot him on Saturday. (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page)
(Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page) (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page)
(Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page) (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page)
(Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page) (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

No charges will be filed in a deadly weekend shooting on Willow Way in Coffee County.

Investigators said that Brenda Davis, 61, shot her daughter's boyfriend Saturday night.

Roger Cochran, 27, died Sunday at a hospital in Savannah.

Investigators said that Cochran got angry over a Facebook post and began beating Toni Davis.

When her mother tried to intervene, Cochran pushed her down then held a knife to Toni Davis's throat and threatened to kill her.

That's when her mother shot Cochran.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly