Mother shoots daughter's boyfriend, won't face charges

A man died at a hospital after his girlfriend's mother shot him on Saturday. (Source: Coffee County Ga. Scanner Facebook Page)

No charges will be filed in a deadly weekend shooting on Willow Way in Coffee County.

Investigators said that Brenda Davis, 61, shot her daughter's boyfriend Saturday night.

Roger Cochran, 27, died Sunday at a hospital in Savannah.

Investigators said that Cochran got angry over a Facebook post and began beating Toni Davis.

When her mother tried to intervene, Cochran pushed her down then held a knife to Toni Davis's throat and threatened to kill her.

That's when her mother shot Cochran.

