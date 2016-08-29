Tifton prepares for 20th Street construction

Construction will begin soon on a major road project in Tifton.

City officials met with people wanting to learn more about the resurfacing of 20th Street Monday.

Construction on the four lane corridor will be done in phases, moving from east to west.

A water main will also be installed on its south side.

Business owners on the road said they are hoping the project, which will start next month and last through the end of the year, has a minimal impact on their customers.

"Maybe do it in parts or sections to where there could be a small opening where people could still come through or something," Jesse Alligood, Assistant Manager at Espresso 41, said. " I'm just going to see how it goes, you know."

Those who weren't able to make it the meeting can find a recording of it on the city website.

