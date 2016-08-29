Commissioner applauds Tifton taxpayers

Taxpayers in Tifton are doing a good job paying their bills.

Tift County Tax Commissioner Chad Alexander, who collects for both the county and the city, said Tifton residents payed off 98 percent of their taxes over the last year.

Alexander presented this information at a city meeting Monday. He adds that the total of all taxes billed in the county and city amounts to $31.1 million dollars.

Alexander said a good collection rate benefits taxpayers in the long run.

"Our citizens of Tift County and our Citizens of Tifton are doing an excellent job in paying," Alexander said. "So, that keeps our taxes at a rate that I hope will not go up."

Alexander said this year's bills for county residents have just been mailed out.

