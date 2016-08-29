Dougherty Co. concerned Sabal Trail could cause road damage

The county attorney is also looking into whether Sabal Trail will repair the roads if they're damaged during the construction process. (Source: WALB)

The concern centers around Flowing Well and Eight Mile Road. (Source: WALB)

Residents and elected officials are worried that large construction equipment could cause damage two county-owned roads. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County might not have a leg to stand on when it comes to zoning concerns over a Sabal Trail construction prep site, but they could when it comes to potential damage to roads.

Residents and elected officials are worried that large construction equipment coming in and out of this staging area on Flowing Well Road in western Dougherty County for the pipeline construction will damage two county owned roads, Flowing Well and Eight Mile Road.

County employees have been taking videos and photos of the roads.

The county attorney is also looking into whether Sabal Trail will repair the roads if they're damaged during the construction process.

"They weren't designed for this type of traffic. We discussed those today (Monday) and we will take steps to make sure when it's over the roads are repaired by Sabal Trail," said District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins.

A staging area was a surprise to residents and county leaders who were not forewarned about it

The area is not zoned for that kind of use, but the county attorney said that the federal government's approval of the pipeline trumps the county's zoning rules.

The staging area property is owned by Pretoria Farms, the same group bringing the micro-brewery to downtown Albany.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.