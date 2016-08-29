County commissioners vote no to EDC funding

Commissioners were told that not funding their full share is enough for the EDC to dismiss county-appointed EDC board members. (Source: WALB)

A political battle over funding of the Albany-Doughtery Economic Commission continued on Monday with another vote by county commissioners not to fund the organization fully.

Commissioners Hayes, James, Johnson and Jones voted for a second time not to give the agreed $250,000 share to fund the organization supported by the county, the city of Albany and the Chamber of Commerce.

The county attorney told commissioners that not funding their full share is enough for the EDC to dismiss county-appointed EDC board members, costing the county its voice at the economic table.

"It's really disappointing, but what's more disappointing was there was no discussion or any reason supplied as to why we aren't going to meet our obligations. The commissioners have a right to have a difference of opinions, we would have just like to hear them," said Dougherty County Commission Chair Chris Cohilas.

Commissioners said in the past their "no vote" for full funding was because the EDC isn't doing enough to help more depressed parts of the community.

According to the by-laws, the county commission will have 15 days following a written notice to pay their fair share or no longer be a member of the EDC.

No written notice has been given.

Cohilas said that the conversation will continue.

