GCAPS program gears up after controversy, reorganization

A Dougherty County school civic program has new leadership following a scandal and re-organization.

In April, Assistant County Administrator Michael McCoy filed a police report alleging threats from County Commissioner John Hayes during a GCAPS trip with high school students.

Since then, McCoy has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the county, and the program was restructured.

Now, two well-respected Dougherty County School System employees will coordinate the program, J.D. Sumners and Sonya Spillers. Both work in the DCSS Public Information Office.

"There has been some delay, it normally started last month, but we have revamped the agenda and we are ready to start now with orientation," said New GCAPS Co-Coordinator Sonya Spillers.

They have taken 16 applications for the program from four high schools in Dougherty County.

The program is also open to private schools.

Participants in the program learn about government and get to take trips to Washington, DC and Atlanta.

