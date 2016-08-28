Lawmakers observe trooper checkpoints

GSP troopers, other agencies and state lawmakers all teamed up over the weekend. (Source: WALB)

Saturday wasn't just a normal day at the office for state lawmakers, but for law enforcement it was all part of the job.

The Georgia State Patrol wrapped up a weekend of increased vigilance for impaired drivers.

The agency teamed up with others from around the state to run checkpoints throughout Albany Saturday night.

Trooper Dexter Cladd said the goal was to show legislators how they do their jobs.

"We're looking for impaired drivers as well as distracted driving. The lawmakers get a chance to see what we see," said Cladd. "They will have a trooper assigned to them to kind of explain what they are seeing."

And among those watching were state senator Ellis Black, House representative Winfred Dukes and state senator Greg Kirk.

Black said, from a legislative perspective, ensuring the members of the state law enforcement agency are properly trained and operating effectively is important. And, if done successfully, it pays off.

"The comparison of complaints that I've had to deal with of people that have had an interaction with a state trooper, as compared to local law enforcement people, there's really no comparison," explained Black.

In addition to keeping a watchful eye, representative Dukes said that the event will also help him understand what it takes to be a Trooper.

"It is a very difficult job, a very time consuming and stressful one that they engage themselves in," said Dukes. "Whenever they leave home, there is always the possibility that they will never return. So, that has to be very stressful."

The Middle Georgia Night Hawks and a group known as the DUI Wolfpack also assisted at checkpoints.

