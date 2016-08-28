Church pitches in to help college freshman

A south Georgia church is trying to help up and coming college students. (Source: WALB)

Albany church members helped four young men in their congregation make it a little easier to get an education.

The 'Men of Valor' at Christian Life Missionary Baptist Church presented scholarships to four students entering their freshman year of college.

Each $1,000 check was cut from the proceeds of a benefit concert held by the group in May.

Organizer Shelby Daniel said that the 'Men of Valor' saw that young people they were close to could use the help.

"There's a need. When God gives a vision, he also gives a provision. We just saw a need in our community to basically start in our community," explained Daniel.

Daniel said that the group is planning to expand its scholarship offerings next year.

The following students received scholarships: Andrew McDowell (Valdosta State), Marcus Ware (East Georgia State), Xavier Fant(Mississippi Valley State), Everett Perry Jr. (Kennesaw State).

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.