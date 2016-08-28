South GA chef prepares to cook for a cause

A Tifton chef is getting ready for a to cook for a good cause at the Albany Museum of Art. (Source: WALB)

A Tifton chef is preparing to show off his skills at the Albany Museum of Art.

The museum will kick off the second season of its 'Fine Art of Dining' Series' this fall.

Chefs from around the state will whip up a multi-course meal to raise money for the museum.

Owner of 'the Local Kitchen and Bar' David Scarbrough will be among them.

Scarbrough said that he plans to work with a team from Albany Technical College, but has yet to decide what he will prepare.

"It's going to be fun. I've already started to put together a few ideas. I think it's going to be pretty spectacular," explained Scarbrough.

The culinary series is scheduled to begin in October.

