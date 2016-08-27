Community discusses SPLOST at town hall meeting

Government leaders held a town hall meeting to discuss the impact of an upcoming tax vote in east Albany Saturday morning.

Voters will decide on a seventh Special-purpose local-option sales tax on the November ballot.

If passed, the SPLOST VII is expected to generate 92.5 million dollars of revenue for the city and county.

Those attending the meeting asked questions and voiced their opinions.

Some outright opposed the tax, while others supported it, but wanted to see more done to provide economic benefits to East Albany.

“I feel very good about it," John Burr, a community member attending the meeting, said. "I think the city is going to move forward. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Howard had a great meeting here, but its just one little short meeting. We need to have meetings like this every month.”

City Commission Jon Howard, who organized the event with County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, said another town hall meeting will be held this fall before the November election.

