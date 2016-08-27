Church offers free health clinic

Food and clothing was also provided (Source: WALB)

The Hope Clinic offered free health checkups for the community (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia church provided free health checkups for people in Calhoun County. The Hope Clinic focused on assisting those with no health insurance or limited coverage.

Organizers from Ray of Hope Christian Church provided food and clothing as well as medical and dental exams.

Outreach minister Helen Branch says the event fit perfectly into the church's mission.

"Often, if we are having physical health challenges, that will also show up in other areas of our lives.

So, we believe that God wants us to be the best we can be, and part of that is taking care of ourselves," said Branch.

Branch says this was the group's third year offering the free health screens in Edison.

