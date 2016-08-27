Officials undergo more smuggling issues at Calhoun State Prison

Three people are being accused so far (Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff)

People have attempted to smuggle various types of contraband into the prison (Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff)

Several incidents have been reported of recent attempts to sneak drugs and cell phones into Calhoun State Prison.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says six people have been arrested in two separate incidents in just over a week.

Three people are being accused of attempting to drop off tobacco, more than a pound of marijuana, and seven cell phones near the prison gates Tuesday.

Deputy David Mosely says contraband issues at the prison threaten the safety of the guards and the public.

"The cell phones are used as a tool to get more contraband into prison, to make outside deals for these gang members to do their gang deals outside of the prison," said Mosely.

Moseley says to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office if you see suspicious people or vehicles near the perimeter of the prison.

Special Agent Casey Roberts of the GA Department of Corrections assisted both investigations.

