GAME OF THE WEEK: (8/26/2016) Lee Co. vs. Bainbridge

Lee County and Bainbridge kick off the Bearcats' season opener at 7:30 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Bainbridge fans haven't had a home loss since September 2014.

That's a run of 12 straight games for the Bearcats. And they will look to make it 13 Friday against Lee County.

While the Bearcats are opening their season tonight, this will be game two for the visiting Trojans.

The Trojans are 1-0, but dating back to last year they have dropped 4 straight on the road.

In order to snap the skid tonight, they will focus on stopping the rushing attack led by Alabama Commit Damien Pierce, who tweaked his ankle in a scrimmage last week.

"We've been working every day this week on stopping the run. it'll take hard work, effort to get to the ball, and everybody doing their job and their responsibility when they need to," said Akileis Leroy, Lee Co. linebacker.

"They're a class 6A school. we've practiced against them in the summer before. We just hope we can get better each day and hope we can compete with a team in their class,' said Bainbridge head coach, Jeff Littleton.

Friday's battle is between two teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.

It will be a measuring stick for the coaches, and a great show for the fans.

