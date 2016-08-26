Law enforcement agencies to host career fair

Law enforcement agencies are teaming up to educate and recruit local citizens.

The Valdosta Police Department, Echols County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol are hosting a career fair.

Officials from each agency will talk about open positions, show off equipment, and answer questions.

Following negative news about some agencies around the country, officials say they're working hard to recruit and keep the best.

"Just trying to encourage people to come out and join your local police department. Trying to keep our best, young, talented people here serving the city," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

The job fair will be Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city hall annex in Valdosta, 300 N. Lee Street.

