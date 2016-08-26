Albany Marines undergo sword training

The ceremonial swords are not used in combat (Source: WALB)

Marines came from across the country to take part (Source: WALB)

Marines from across the country are continuing their training at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.

The Marines practiced their "sword manual".

During the training session, Marines learned the history of the sword, as well as how to carry and present it in different situations.

Even though the ceremonial swords are not used in combat, every Marine looks forward to wearing the right to carry them.

"It's a huge step for any enlisted marine to reach his or her first NCO and to get the honor of carrying a sword ceremonially," said Master Sergeant Jason Seaman.

The marines will continue their Corporals' Leadership Training throughout the following week.

