Pilcher's Picks: Week 2

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Thomas Co. Central at Thomasville

Irwin Co. at Fitzgerald

Woodland at Valdosta

American Heritage at Colquitt Co.

Lee Co. at Bainbridge.