Hurricane season is still with us

Now is the time to get your tropical storm essentials. (Source: Raycom)

With activity heating up in the tropics, it's important to be prepared if a storm were to hit our area.

First Alert Meteorologists Chris Zelman and Andrew Gorton tell you what you need to know to be safe this hurricane season.

Hurricane season began on June first and will last until the end of November, but there is already an area of interest in the tropics known as Invest 99L.

"The forecast in the short term is for this not to develop. Today, tomorrow, through Sunday, we probably won't see much development," said Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

However, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be prepared for a possible storm in the future.

"As we go into the early portion of next week, we should see some development. Most likely to a tropical depression or a tropical storm. Still a 60 percent chance by the National Hurricane Center of that happening. This is still a system we'll need to watch as we go into early next week," said Zelman.

Even though it is not clear how much southwest Georgia will be affected by this storm, there are some important items you should always have on hand during hurricane season.

It's important for you and your family to have a plan, along with bottled water, flashlights, batteries, nonperishable food and weather radios during hurricane season. And if you have pets, don't forget about them.

Another valuable tool to have during severe weather is our free WALB Weather App, at Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

"It will allow you to track tropical storms and hurricanes on the app, you just have to go on there and reset the layers," said Zelman.

Of course your First Alert Weather team will continue to track this storm over the next few days.

