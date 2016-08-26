Gaulden preparing for life as Seminole

It didn't take long for A'Tyanna Gaulden to see the difference in high school basketball, and the highest level of college hoops.

"I thought I was fast in high school. But now, everyone is the same speed as me," she laughs.

Gaulden used her speed and quickness to establish herself as one of the best players in south Georgia, and lead Americus-Sumter to the Class AAAA state title in her senior year.

Now she wants to bring a championship to Florida State.

The newest Nole says her whole summer has been spent in the gym or the weight room as she looks to beef up her body and her left-handed game. All of that to help her hang in the ACC.

"It's pretty tough," Gaulden admits. "But it's a whole lot more fun than high school ball, so I enjoy it."

Gaulden joins a team already in the top tier of women's college hoops. The Seminoles reached the Sweet 16 last year, and the Elite 8 a season before that. But the former Lady Panther hopes to help guide FSU to a national championship.

"I'm looking for us to be a big time team," Gaulden says. "We were top ten last year, but I'm looking for top five now."

Florida State tips off this year November 6 in exhibition play. The regular season begins November 11.

