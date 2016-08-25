GHSA moving baseball title games to neutral sites

In a step that seems long overdue, the Georgia High School Association is adding some flair to the state baseball championships.

The GHSA announced today the baseball title series will be moving to a neutral site beginning this season.

The games for all classes will be played at either Savannah's Grayson Stadium or Rome's State Mutual Stadium, beginning May 25, 2017.

At each site, two classes will play a doubleheader Thursday while two others play a doubleheader Friday. All Game 3s will be played Saturday if necessary.

The sites for classes will be determined at a later date. The GHSA says some consideration of geography will be allowed when playing assignments are made.

