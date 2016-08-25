Marines participate in the Corporals Leadership Course

Marines inspect their maps before heading out into the woods. (Source: WALB)

Marines used navigational devices that did not require electricity during their training. (Source: WALB)

Marines after finding one of the items on their map. (Source: WALB)

Marines from around the country are currently in Albany participating in the Corporals Leadership Course.

43 enlisted and reservist Marines participated in the field portion of their land navigation class Thursday afternoon.

Equipped with a map and non-electrical navigation devices, the Marines were split into six groups with the task of finding items in the woods.

Although this is a graded training exercise, Master Sergeant Jason Seaman said the drill is important because It reinforces some fundamentals of land navigation.

"It gives the Marines the ability and the functionality, if the electronic equipment that they are using at any given time goes down, they still have the ability to accomplish the mission and get where they are going," said Seaman.

The Corporals Leadership Course will continue at the base through next week.

