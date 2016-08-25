Chehaw 5K will help conservation efforts

One of the many furry creatures you will encounter along your run at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

A portion of the participants money will go to conservation efforts. (Source: WALB)

The entrance to the zoo at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

Start training now, because in a few weeks you can lace up your running shoes for a good cause.

On Saturday September 17th, racers can run through the zoo at Chehaw, while supporting animal conservation.

Most of the money raised at the 5K will go to conservation efforts for animals such as cheetahs and rhinos.

The 5K presents a unique opportunity for participants to run next to the animals they are helping.

"It is not a big fundraiser for Chehaw, and it's not a big fundraiser for conservation. It's what we can do to add toward what we are already sending over every year," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement.

You can register for the 5K HERE.

