DNR officials respond to monkey sighting in Albany

Lake Chehaw, a potential source of water for the monkey, is less that 50 yards for Marsh Landing apartment buildings. (Source: WALB)

All of the monkey sightings have been near water. This is Lake Chehaw, behind Marsh Landing. (Source: WALB)

This is the area the monkey was spotted at 12:45 this afternoon. (Source: WALB)

There has been another report of monkey business in Albany.

At 12:45 Thursday afternoon, someone reported seeing a monkey near the entrance of the Marsh Landing apartment complex on Philema Road.

The Department of Natural Resource searched the area, but did not find any sign of a monkey.

Marsh Landing has trail cameras on property, but after checking later in the afternoon, there was no official sighting on the property.

Chehaw employees confirmed all of their monkeys are accounted for.

The most recent sighting was on Monday near the Flint River.

