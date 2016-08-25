Albany microbrewery expected to break ground 'soon'

"All of the final papers that the city has to sign, I think, have been signed. We are waiting for them to notify us when the groundbreaking is going to be, and we are just excited about it too," said Mayor Hubbard. (Source: WALB)

Albany's mayor Dorothy Hubbard said ground should be broken on the much anticipated microbrewery project "any day".

She told this to a sold-out room of community leaders at the Albany Chamber's annual "State of the Community".

"All of the final papers that the city has to sign, I think, have been signed. We are waiting for them to notify us when the groundbreaking is going to be, and we are just excited about it too. We just can't wait and certainly we know once the ground is broken, within the next 12 to 18 months we should have us a microbrewery," said Hubbard.

Company's leaders confirmed the mayor's comments.

While they haven't set the date, they expect the groundbreaking will be very soon.

