Most Wanted: Desmin Colbert

The Crisp County Sheriffs Office is asking for tips to locate a man they say is very dangerous with a history of running from the law.

Desmin Bernard Colbert, 23, is wanted on multiple charges including: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officers,Methamphetamine Transaction, Driving while declared Habitual Violator, Obstruction of an Officer, and Probation Violation.

Just last week they say Colbert drove through a yard and damaged a fence. He then abandoned the car and took off running.

His last known address is 112 South 13th Street in Cordele.

If you know where he is contact the Crisp County Sheriffs Office at 229-276-2600.

