Waffle House employee injured, shots fired during armed robbery

One employee was injured during the robbery. (Source: WALB)

Deputies are canvassing the area looking for the robbers. (Source: WALB)

Lee County deputies are searching for two gunmen who opened fire during a robbery at a Waffle House on U.S. 19 early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Witnesses say the robbers, who were wearing dark clothes and gloves with their faces covered, came in demanding money.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, one of the gunmen hit an employee in the head. That employee suffered a cut to the head and a swollen jaw.

When the gunmen couldn't get into the cash register, they fired five shots into the machine. The pair then grabbed the entire register and took off running toward the Raintree Condominiums on U.S. 19.

Deputies believe the gunmen may have parked a getaway car near the location.

"We are looking for two black males possible 6 foot tall or somewhat around there, about 160 pounds a piece that ran towards the Creekwood Apartments and then ran off," said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

The last time the business was robbed was in December of 2014.

