WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/24/16): Lee's Robinson rumbles over Jones

The Lee County Trojans wanted to show off on national television last Thursday night. One guy who did that is running back Mark Robinson. He's our Albany Area Player of the Week.

Robinson rumbled his way to 153 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Trojans 20-13 win over Jones County in the Corky Kell Classic.

With the Trojan passing game at times sputtering, Robinson was the rock for the Lee County offense, toting the rock over 30 times Thursday night.

Robinson says he was happy to take on the workload, and he says a win on a stage like the Corky Kell will be good for the Trojans moving forward.

"We know we have a pretty good team. For us to come out and show people we're really serious, it's a great thing," Robinson says. "We have a great thing going for us."

"He's worked and prepared himself throughout the offseason and the preseason, and it's shown," says head coach Dean Fabrizio. "He's got really good ability, and we expected a big game out of him. He delivered."

Robinson and the Trojans are back at it Friday night in one of the top games in the area. They're on the road. taking on Bainbridge and the Bearcats' powerful running game.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.