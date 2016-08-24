Americus honors Lady Panthers with street signs

It's hard to believe anyone in Americus will forget the Lady Panthers' state basketball title anytime soon.

But just in case, the town has left some permanent reminders around town.

The city of Americus and Sumter County unveiled several signs honoring the Americus-Sumter girls' basketball state championship today. It was the first state championship for the school since the merger.

Head coach Sherri Harris says the signs will remind her of everything that went into the title.

"The sacrifices, the hard work I put those girls through. The discipline that it took. Just the pure dedication in the program," Harris says. "Everybody had some part in that, and it gives us a sense of something to look forward to."

The Lady Panthers went 31-1, and defeated Veterans in the state championship game.

