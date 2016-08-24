Packers back in national spotlight Saturday

30-0 is no more in Moultrie.

But even with a blemish on their record, the Colquitt County Packers are still a national draw.

Rush Propst's team will be back on national TV again this week when they host American Heritage out of Plantation, Florida Saturday night. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Colquitt County will be one of just two Georgia teams on the Worldwide Leader's docket this weekend. Grayson hosts IMG Academy Saturday night as well.

