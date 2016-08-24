US Capitol flag flies over Moultrie Police Department

Mayor Bill McIntosh presented it to the department on Wednesday. (Source: Moultrie Police Department Facebook)

It was raised in a ceremony outside of police headquarters. (Source: Moultrie Police Department Facebook)

Representative Austin Scott donated the American flag to the city. (Source: Moultrie Police Department Facebook)

A flag that flew over the US Capitol now flies high above the Moultrie Police Department. (Source: Moultrie Police Department Facebook)

A special flag is now flying over the Moultrie Police Department.

It was initially flown over the US Capitol.

Representative Austin Scott donated the American flag to the city in recognition of the police department's service.

Mayor Bill McIntosh presented it to the department Wednesday afternoon and it was raised in a ceremony outside of police headquarters.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.