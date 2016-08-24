Fitzgerald armed robbery suspect caught in Miami - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fitzgerald armed robbery suspect caught in Miami

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

A man accused of trying to rob a Fitzgerald finance center in August is in custody. 

Mickeem Wilcox is charged with the attempted armed robbery of Colony City Finance. 

Wilcox was arrested by authorities in Miami, Florida and will be extradited to Fitzgerald next week. 

Police said they are still searching for Chaney Lewis, who was also involved in the incident.  

