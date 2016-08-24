New program aims to get kids excited about farming

The Georgia Museum of Agriculture is launching a new program to get children excited about farming. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Museum of Agriculture is launching a new program to get children excited about farming.

'Destination Ag' will give students in eight South Georgia counties the opportunity to learn through hands-on field trips and traveling exhibits.

The project will be funded by a $250,000 gift from the Harley Langdale, Junior Foundation.

The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President David Bridges said that the program will allow the museum, which the college operates, to expand.

"When we took over the museum in 2010, its previous 30 years had been all about the past. Now, this allows us to transform and talk about the present and the future, which is a really important thing for us," said Bridges.

The Museum director said that the program will focus on Pre-K students and first graders during its first year.

