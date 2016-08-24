Red Cross blood donors will get free haircuts

Blood donors will get free haircuts in September. (Source: WALB)

Donating blood in September comes with extra incentive.

The American Red Cross and Sports Clips teamed up to offer free haircuts to blood donors.

Anyone who donates blood in September will get a coupon for a free cut.

Red Cross officials say donors will walk away with more than a new hairstyle.

"People can also walk away knowing that they are helping save a patient, potentially. It's a great thing to be able to do. You can just feel really good about being able to help ensure a stable blood supply for the community," says Red Cross communications manager Kristen Stancil.

Coupons will be emailed to donors.

The only Sports Clips location in our area is on Baytree Road in Valdosta.

