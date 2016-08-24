Approved Irwin Co. tax increase rejected by state

"We sent in our digest and due to our advertisement of the intention of going up on taxes was worded wrong. So, the Department of Revenue did reject our digest," said Commission Chairman Joey Whitley. (Source: WALB)

Irwin County commissioners approved a property tax increase several weeks ago, but it will not go into effect. (Source: WALB)

The saying goes that taxes are one of the only certain things in life..

And, an Irwin County millage rate increase of 1.25 seemed locked in when commissioners approved it several weeks ago.

But on Monday, the county got word that the increase in its tax digest would not go into effect.

"We sent in our digest and due to our advertisement of the intention of going up on taxes was worded wrong. So, the Department of Revenue did reject our digest," said Commission Chairman Joey Whitley.

Whitley said the county did put out ads and held several public hearings on the proposed increase, but ultimately didn't meet the full requirements needed to tell the public about the change.

"In the new format the Department of Revenue has, you have to explain what it would cost for say a $100,000 house, what the actually tax increase was and that was not in our ads," said Whitley.

And in response to the rejection of its digest, Whitley said the county commission agreed to keep the millage rate where it currently stands at 12.375.

The group could meet a September first deadline to submit its tax policies for the year.

But, Whitley said the rejection of the property tax increase also means the county government may need to make cuts to offset the lack of revenue.

"Whats happening now is we have asked our association of county commissioners to come in and look at everything that we're doing and how we're doing it and for them to give us some recommendations as to how we can improve or change whatever we need to do right now to offset the money that didn't come in," said Whitley.

Whitley said the county will continue to strive to provide the best services possible to the community.

Commissioners will not be able to propose another property tax increase until next summer.

