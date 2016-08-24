Valdosta State Prison employee arrested

Gale Gillard is accused of of attempting to bring tobacco into the prison. (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Another employee from Valdosta State Prison was arrested this Sunday, August 21, 2016.

Food service worker Gale Gillard is accused of of attempting to bring tobacco into the facility.

The corrections department says she did not make it through security with the contraband.

Gillard was unable to get through the metal detector and was asked to remove her socks and shoes.

Guards found loose cigarettes and a lighter in her socks.

She was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County jail.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.