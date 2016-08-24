Wildcats honor military at Friday night's football game

This is the 5th year VCS have given away tickets to honor military members and families. (Source: WALB)

This week's Friday night football has a special meaning at one south Georgia school.

Terry Daniel has been the ticket manager for Valdosta City Schools for 21 years now.

But ticket sales this week have a little more meaning.

"It's kind of a payback for people that have served our country in the past and present," said Daniel.

Payback in the form of a black and gold ticket.

Five years ago the school system started providing military members with free tickets to one home game.

It's a tradition that's especially important to the man passing them out .

"I had a son-in-law who served 20 years in the Air Force. I feel real close connected to the military," explained Daniel.

He said that it's an opportunity to give to the families who give so much to the South Georgia community.

"We just like to expose them to some of the things that are going on in Valdosta and the Valdosta Wildcats is one of the things that we are able to expose them to at no charge to them," said Daniel.

All military members, retired, active duty, reserve and families will be granted tickets.

The school system plans to give out nearly 200 tickets, but say no military members will be turned away.

So when folks come up to the window this week, it's just a little bit different.

"I, as an individual, certainly appreciate what these men and women do for our country," explained Daniel. "It's just a small token that we can give them to say thank you and pay them back for what they do."

To get a military ticket, people can take their ID to the ticket office or to the gate on game day.

The ticket office is open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

