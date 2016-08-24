Perdue endorses Trump during South GA visit

US Senator David Perdue told south Georgia voters why he's supporting Donald Trump in the Presidential election. (Source: WALB)

US Senator David Perdue told south Georgia voters why he's supporting Donald Trump in the Presidential election.

He spoke at a legislative lunch in Valdosta Wednesday.

He said he supports more funding for the military, reducing regulations on businesses, and focusing more no the debt crisis.

Perdue also discussed national security and healthcare, topics he said voters need to delve into heading into the November election.

"When it comes to something that's not going to fund a priority we just have to say it's a nice thing to do, and we might want to do it, but we can't afford it. Because I believe funding the military is one of the major purposes of a federal government," said Perdue.

During Congress's summer recess, Senator Perdue will continue to travel around the state speaking to communities about what he is doing at the capitol.

