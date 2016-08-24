Albany crews continue to clean up after strong storm

Folks were still cleaning up on Wednesday after a strong storm hit Albany on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Cleanup continued 24 hours after a strong storm blew through Albany.

30 mile-per-hour sustained winds, with higher gusts, were enough to knock out power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Northwest Albany, and do some damage.

Businesses in the southern quadrant of Northwest Albany were cleaning up fallen limbs and debris on Wednesday.

Some limbs were down along Beattie Road, and a fallen tree in the St. Andrew's neighborhood knocked out power to 400 homes in the area.

"Well, the crews were out late last night because we started our first call at 6:30 in the afternoon when the storm rolled through and we got the last customer on at 4:30 this morning," said Assistant City Manager of Utility Operations Phil Roberson. "They've been busy and they are going to be busy getting all the damage fixed and all the poles back corrected and that kind of thing. But, most of the customers have been restored."

And a fallen limb was enough to cut the electricity to hundreds of customers around East Alberson.

"That affected a lot more people but it was just a limb on the powerlines so it was able to be restored pretty quickly," explained Roberson.

But the biggest challenge of the night was created by a single pole falling on the 1600 block of Valencia.

"We had a 45 foot pole there that fell and took out the primaries and locked the circuit out," said Roberson.

With the circuit at Substation 21 on Gillionville impacted, power was cut off at sporadic spots like nearby Darton College, and a couple of miles away at the Albany Mall, where many trees fell from high winds and the old marquee sign was damaged.

"As you can see there is a lot of cleanup to be done so a lot of work to be done even though the power is back on," explained Roberson.

The power was fully restored by 5 Wednesday morning.

