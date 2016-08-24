Victim identified in early morning shooting, released from hospital

A man is now out of the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning.

Corey Payton, 25, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called the 1700 block of West Gordon Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

They found Payton in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was then taken by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment.

Payton told officials that a car pulled up beside him and someone shot at him.

Officers searched the scene for evidence but have not named any suspects at this time.

The shooting happened less than two miles from the scene of a deadly shooting on Tuesday on Cedar Avenue.

Just last month, several residents gathered on West Gordon to call for a stop to violence. Already this year two men have been murdered on the central Albany street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

