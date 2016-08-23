Commissioners to hold SPLOST 7 town hall

Residents can learn more about projects a sales tax extension would pay for this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard and Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson will host a town hall meeting on the SPLOST 7 referendum Saturday at 10 a.m. at the East Albany Community Center on Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Attendees will have a chance to see a full in-depth look at the list of planned SPLOST projects, ask questions, and look at past SPLOST projects.

"As a city commissioner, I found out that a lot of my constituents and other constituents in the city of Albany lack the data and the raw data that goes toward voting on a SPLOST of this magnitude," said Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard.

Johnson says he hopes the information at the meeting will encourage voters to vote for the referendum. He says SPLOST has been very beneficial for the city.

"I don't think people are as informed as they need to be about it and how important it is," Johnson said, "because if had not been for this tax we would not be able to do a lot of the things they see around Albany-Dougherty County happening. A lot of the infrastructure changes, a lot of the road improvements have all come out of SPLOST."

Voters will decide in November whether to extend the penny sales tax. If passed, it'll bring in an estimated $92.5 million.

The revenue would pay sewer and other infrastructure repairs, improvements at Chehaw Park and other projects.

