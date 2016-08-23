Strong storm causes damage at Albany Mall

Some even fell on cars, and high winds knocked down a light pole in the parking lot. (Source: WALB)

Crews spent the evening cleaning up after strong thunderstorms swept through Albany.

Property around the Albany Mall saw a lot of damage.

Trees blocked multiple entrances.

Some even fell on cars, and high winds knocked down a light pole in the parking lot.

Crews said that the damage will take several days to clean up.

"Bizarre is the word I would say because it's like centralized right here. I'm no weather guy, but it looks like some really strong winds just came down in this one location and toppled some big old trees," said owner of 'With Perfection' David Blackwell.

The road between the mall parking lot and Quality Inn also flooded, but the water receded quickly.

