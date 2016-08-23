Tifton restaurant to compete in shrimp and grits competition

The Local Kitchen and Bar just received word that it beat out several other restaurants in the area to enter the Shrimp and Grits Festival. (Source: WALB)

A Tifton restaurant will be representing the region in a competition to create a classic southern dish.

The Local Kitchen and Bar just received word that it beat out several other restaurants in the area to enter the Shrimp and Grits Festival.

The celebration of comfort food takes place on Jekyll Island next month.

Chef David Scarbrough said competitors put many twists on the dish, but he keeps his focused on the basics.

"It's a very simple dish. I have shrimp, the grits, and like really three or four other main ingredients. That's really it," said Scarbrough.

The contest will take place on Sunday September 18.

