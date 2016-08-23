Police still searching for Fitzgerald murder suspect

Police said that the crime is still under investigation. (Source: WALB)

Officials are still searching for 16-year-old Herbert Robinson who will be charged as an adult after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Fitzgerald. (Source: Fitzgerald Police Department)

Officials were still searching Tuesday night for a teenager charged with murdering a man in Fitzgerald last week.

Police said that the 16-year-old suspect knew the 26-year-old man who was shot outside his home Thursday night, but they have not released a possible motive in the case.

Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood recalled his department's response to a shooting that left 26-year-old Michael Moore dead last Thursday.

Moore's wife told investigators three people knocked on their door. Her husband then went outside and that's when she heard gun shots and Moore stumbled back into the house.

Police have said that they have now identified the person responsible for the shooting.

"Through the investigation of the GBI and the police department, we were able to obtain enough probable cause to obtain warrants on Mr. Robinson through the investigation," said Smallwood. "We are currently trying to locate him."

The suspect, Herbert Robinson, is only 16, but he faces murder charges as an adult, and the Fitzgerald Police Department released his picture to WALB, hoping it would help them track him down.

"Some support from the community in helping us locate him because it's very important we get him picked up" explained Smallwood. "We ask if anyone does see him, surely not to approach him."

Smallwood said to instead call 911 or contact Fitzgerald Police or the GBI, so that authorities can get Robinson in custody.

"Of course, this type of crime, we don't need anybody on the street," said Smallwood. "We've gotten warrants and need to get him into custody without any further incident."

And that's something those at the department are working to make happen quickly.

Police said that the crime is still under investigation, so they are not yet releasing full details of the incident.

