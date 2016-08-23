Baby checked for injuries after 2 car crash

The child, who appears to be about six months old, seemed to be okay. (Source: WALB)

A baby was in a vehicle that crashed on Tuesday on Westover Blvd. (Source: WALB)

Officials have not said if charges will be filed in an Albany accident on Tuesday where a baby was involved.

A video shows the baby being checked for injuries.

The baby was involved in a two car crash at North Westover and Gillionville Road around lunchtime.

Witnesses said the driver of the car with the baby, a gold Buick, was turning east on Gillionville from North Westover and hit an orange Chevrolet.

Both drivers seemed to be fine.

